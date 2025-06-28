Quetta: Body of 10-year-old student abducted 7 months ago recovered

Police officials confirmed the murder after a DNA match

QUETTA (Web Desk) – The body of 10-year-old student Masoor Kakar, who was abducted seven months ago from the Patel Bagh area of Quetta, has been recovered from Mastung.

On November 15 last year, Masoor Khan, the 10-year-old son of local trader Haji Raz Mohammad, was kidnapped from Patel Bagh while he was on his way to school.

During this period, the victim's family held protest demonstrations in Quetta demanding his recovery, but to no avail. However, after seven months, the police have now confirmed the recovery of Masoor Khan’s body from Mastung.

Police officials confirmed the murder after a DNA match, while the provincial government has admitted its failure to ensure the safe recovery of the young student.

According to police, 2,000 search operations were carried out in Quetta and Sindh in efforts to rescue the abducted child.

It is worth mentioning that the kidnapping of the 10-year-old sparked widespread protests across Balochistan, prompting assurances from the governor and CM of the province that large-scale efforts would be made for his recovery.

