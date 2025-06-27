Three lawyers arrested for torturing traffic warden

A video featuring lawyers beating a warden makes rounds on social media

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Police have arrested three lawyers for allegedly subjecting a traffic warden to severe torture on a road, inviting public outcry, who say no one is above the law and question why the lawyers did not stop their car on the order of the law-enforcer.

The incident took place in Mozang Chungi and its clip made rounds on social media. In the video, a man wearing black pant and white shirt landed a barrage of blows and slaps on a Lahore police warden.

The lawyers’ car did not bear legally approved number plate. A traffic warden on duty tried to stop the car for this violation. But, the car riders sped away, ignoring the warden’s signal for stopping the car.

The traffic officer chased them, and managed to make them halt their car. The furious car riders started beating the warden for chasing their car.

With the viral of this clip, Lahore CTO Athar Waheed took notice of the incident. Later, police claimed to have arrested three lawyers complicit in torture of traffic warden.

Netizens have voiced concern over frequent such incidents involving lawyers, who often appear beating policemen, wardens and even litigants of their rivals on court premises.

A social media users commented that lawyers rarely follow traffic rules. Majority of them don’t wear helmet and comply with traffic laws, and when traffic police take action against them for rules violation, they turn violent against the law-enforcers.

