Six terrorists arrested as RAW network smashed

Explosives, safety fuses, and classified documents recovered

Published On: Thu, 26 Jun 2025 06:05:36 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department claimed to have dismantled a network of terrorists abetted by the Indian intelligence agency “RAW” by arresting its six members on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference at the Central Police Office, Punjab’s Additional Inspector General (IG) Operations Shahzada Sultan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Waqas Nazir and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Punjab Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Waqar Azeem briefed the media about the arrest of six facilitators linked to the Indian intelligence agency “RAW.” They outlined details of the “hostile country’s conspiracy” and highlighted the CTD’s recent achievements.

The top police officers said that the Punjab CTD successfully uncovered the “terrorist network” supported by the Indian intelligence agency “RAW.”

“As part of “Operation Yalghaar,” the CTD conducted operations in various districts across Punjab and arrested six facilitators associated with RAW,” they stated.

“In Toba Tek Singh, a large cache of explosives, detonators, and confidential maps was recovered. In Bahawalpur, a RAW facilitator receiving funding from Dubai was apprehended red-handed, while two individuals from Bahawalnagar were also taken into custody for having directly procured IEDs from the Indian Border Security Force (BSF),” the police officers revealed.

They informed that during the course of the preliminary investigation, the CTD uncovered the plan for terrorist attacks on a mosque and a railway station in Bahawalpur. Additionally, CTD obtained “intercepted audio recordings” of Indian officers Major Ravindra Rathore and Inspector Singh, containing instructions for targeted killings and attacks on sensitive locations in Pakistan.”

The police officers said that IEDs, safety fuses, and classified documents were the items recovered from the suspects.

The police officers reiterated the Punjab CTD’s firm resolve to thwart all conspiracies against the security of the State of Pakistan and pledged to accelerate operations against anti-state elements.

