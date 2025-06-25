Two abductees rescued in Shakarpur Katcha area operation

Further investigation underway

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 25 Jun 2025 06:33:33 PKT

SHAKARPUR (Dunya News) – Rangers and police conducted a joint operation in Katcha area and rescued two hostages abducted on the pretext of giving them tractors at cheap rates and marry them off.

The law-enforcers carried out the operation and managed to rescue the abducted people. They were identified as Sadiq and Barkat Ali. During the operation, the hiding places and houses of robbers were destroyed. They were on the run. Police were conducting raids to track down the.

ROBBERS KILL YOUNGSTER DURING ROBBERY

In Larkana, a youngster lost his life at the hands of robbers, who murdered him during a robbery incident. The youth identified as Muzamal was intercepted by robbers on a road to snatch valuables from him. Police were called to the crime scene, who started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.

