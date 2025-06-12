Two robbers killed in Karachi police 'encounter'

Crime Crime Two robbers killed in Karachi police 'encounter'

16 suspects arrested in police, rangers operation

Follow on Published On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 06:55:05 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two suspected bandits were killed in an alleged police encounter and 16 suspected criminals arrested from different areas of the city, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

On Rashid Minhas Road, two alleged robbers were exterminated after an encounter with police. The outlaws were involved in many cases of plundering, snatching bikes and other heinous crimes.

In a joint operation conducted by police and rangers, 14 suspects were tracked down with weapons and looted valuables. Further investigation was under way.

In Munggo Pir area, two street criminals were arrested with weapons and looted cash. Police were investigating.

In Sadar police jurisdiction, Pakpattan, an alleged robber was injured in a shootout with police, whereas his accomplice escaped on a motorcycle. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing outlaw. Valuables and cash were seized. The injured was admitted to hospital. Further investigation is under way.



