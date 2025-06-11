Robber injured, arrested after 'encounter' in Jhelum

His two accomplices escape

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 06:38:29 PKT

JHELUM (Dunya News) – Crime Control Department (CCD) on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a suspected robber after an ‘encounter’.

According to a police spokesman, CCD personnel standing on a barricade gave a signal to a suspected bike to stop. The bike riders opened fire on law enforcers, which was retaliated effectively.

As a result of the shootout, a robber was injured and later arrested. The held outlaw was identified as Jehanzeb. He was involved in several cases of bike snatching. Police launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.

Meanwhile, a twelve-year old girl committed suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan following a scuffle with her brothers in Sarjani Town of Karachi. Police were investigating.

