Man, two sons gunned down over old enmity in Pindi

Crime Crime Man, two sons gunned down over old enmity in Pindi

Investigation underway

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 11:09:28 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A man and his two sons were gunned down over old enmity in Gojar Khan Jatli, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

Police suspect personal enmity as the reason for the triple murder. They were sleeping in their house when unidentified assailants barged into their house and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

Police were called to the crime scene, who started investigation after shifting the dead bodies to hospital. Initial report suggests that the triple murder is the result of personal vendetta.

CPO took notice of the incident and ordered Sadar SP to reach the crime scene and ensure early arrest of the killers. Police have arrested two persons on suspicion. Raids were being made to reach out to the outlaws.

