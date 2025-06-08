Suspect involved in gang-rape of woman killed in Hafizabad 'encounter'

Crime Crime Suspect involved in gang-rape of woman killed in Hafizabad 'encounter'

His two accomplices were already taken out the police encounter

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 14:29:17 PKT

HAFIZABAD (Dunya News) - An accused involved in gang-rape of a woman and making her video before circulating it on social media was killed in the firing of his own accomplices in an alleged encounter with police.

Police claimed the suspect identified as Chand was killed in the firing of his own accomplices when police retaliated in their defence on a security barrier.

His two accomplices were already killed in an alleged encounter with police a few days ago. A suspect in the case was still on the run.

According to police, four suspects held a couple hostage on their way to Nowshera Virkan and subjected the woman to gang rape; and tortured the woman and her husband her on resistance.

