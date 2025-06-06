Missing toddler found murdered in Rawalpindi sewer; 10-year-old relative arrested

Maryam’s father works for cantonment board, while accused child’s father is reported to be addict

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A tragic incident unfolded in Ratta Amral on Thursday when the body of a missing toddler was discovered in a sewerage line. The victim, one-year-old Maryam, had vanished while playing outside her home in Mohalla Qazian with other children.

After her disappearance, Maryam’s parents began searching for her but were unable to locate her. Her grandmother, Musarat Bibi, eventually contacted the police and filed a missing person report.

During the search operation, Maryam’s body was found in the main sewer line at Dhoke Ratta. Police arrived at the scene and shifted her remains to the District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem examination. A formal investigation was launched to determine the cause of death.

Authorities later arrested a suspect, 10-and-a-half-year-old Azan Sultan, who lived in the same house as the victim and was a close relative. A local court ordered that the accused be placed under the care of the Child Protection Bureau.

According to initial police investigations, Azan admitted to taking the child and submerging her head in the sewer water, resulting in her death. Quoting the accused, the investigating officer stated, “I didn’t like her.”

CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying the suspect, capturing him carrying the girl away from the street. After the autopsy, Maryam’s body was returned to her grieving parents.

Maryam’s father works for the cantonment board, while the accused child’s father is reported to be a drug addict. The boy’s mother had left the household and was living with her parents.

