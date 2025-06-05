11 company employees abducted near D.I. Khan, six rescued in police operation

Crime Crime 11 company employees abducted near D.I. Khan, six rescued in police operation

16 employees traveling in three vehicles were intercepted by armed kidnappers

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 10:15:26 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - In a troubling incident near the Domanda Bridge in Dera Ismail Khan, 11 employees of a private company were abducted while en route from Islamabad to Quetta.

According to CTD sources, a total of 16 employees traveling in three vehicles were intercepted by armed kidnappers, who forcibly stopped two vehicles and took 11 individuals hostage.

Following a tip-off, police launched a swift pursuit and managed to rescue six abductees, while five remain missing. Authorities have yet to determine where the kidnappers have taken the remaining hostages, and no group has claimed responsibility.

Security forces are conducting a search operation in the region, and security has been heightened across surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, police in Ghotki's Rontee area successfully rescued two abducted brothers, reportedly kidnapped 25 days ago from a fish farm in the border region, following an intelligence-led operation.