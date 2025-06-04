Sana Yousuf murder case: Accused sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad’s District and Sessions Court on Wednesday sent TikToker Sana Yousuf’s murder suspect, Umar Hayat, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shehzad Gondal presided over the hearing of the murder case involving TikToker Sana Yousuf. The main accused, Umar Hayat, was brought to the court under strict security, with his face covered.

Police submitted a request for physical remand and an identification parade.

At the start of the proceedings, the magistrate expressed strong displeasure over the absence of prosecutors, saying, “Where are the prosecutors of my court? They usually don’t show up, today, no one has come!”

He ordered that the district prosecutor be summoned to the courtroom immediately.

The duty prosecutor informed the court that the relevant prosecutor was on leave. The magistrate firmly responded, “This case will not proceed until the district prosecutor is present.”

Due to the prosecutor’s absence, Magistrate Shehzad Gondal temporarily adjourned the hearing. After a brief break, the hearing resumed, and the court issued a written order.

The duty magistrate approved the investigating officer’s request and sent accused Umar Hayat to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for the purpose of conducting an identification parade.

The court directed the superintendent of Adiala Jail to ensure that the suspect does not meet anyone during the identification parade.

The police were further instructed to submit a report on the identification parade to the court before June 18.

