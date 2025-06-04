Surrendering escapees to be treated leniently: Sindh IG

Crime Crime Surrendering escapees to be treated leniently: Sindh IG

Negligence has come to light, which is being investigated

Follow on Published On: Wed, 04 Jun 2025 02:46:43 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon has announced that the escapees will be treated leniently in case they surrender to police.

Dozens of prisoners fled Malir Jail on Monday night after the prison’s walls developed cracks in repeated tremors in Karachi. The fear-stricken inmates escaped from the jail after breaking already crumbled walls of the jail. Majority of them were recaptured, and those who are on the run being chased.

IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, while talking to Dunya News, said the government's policy is that no strict action will be taken against any prisoner who cooperates, adding 10 teams have been formed with 10 to 12 officers and personnel in each team to re-arrest the fleeing inmates.

The IG said the teams have been tasked to complete the operation quickly and arrest the escaped prisoners.

‘Negligence has come to light, which is being investigated. More personnel have been deployed around and inside the jail. The government will be requested for more personnel,’ the police chief said.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said those did good work will be appreciated.