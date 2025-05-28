Two policemen martyred in Islamabad robbers' firing

Crime Crime Two policemen martyred in Islamabad robbers' firing

Fleeing robbers opened indiscriminate firing

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 07:34:02 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Two policemen were killed by fleeing robbers in Faizabad, an area between Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The martyred law enforcers were identified as ASI Sadheer Ahmad Abbasi and Jaffar Jahangir. The policemen were running after the robbers who fled after committing robbery. The outlaws restored to indiscriminate firing to see the police. As a result of their firing, two policemen were killed.

The incident took place near Faizabad Metro Station. With the incident, police high-ups reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the dead bodies to hospital. Police have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for the fleeing bandits.

MAN SHOT DEAD

In Rawalpindi Khayaban e Sir Syed, a youngster was shot dead by three unidentified assailants riding a bike. The man was identified as Abdul Wahab of Upper Dir. On information, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.



