Robber killed in Sialkot police 'encounter'

His two accomplices flee taking cover of darkness

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - A suspected bandit was taken out in the firing of his own accomplice in Sadar police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

According to police, three robbers riding a bike did not stop at a police barrier despite being signaled by police personnel at the barrier. Police chased them and had encounter in the suburbs of Sialkot.

During the shootouts, a robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplices, who escaped under the cover of darkness. A bike, which the three outlaws snatched three days, was recovered with bullets and weapons.

Police claimed that the dead robber was involved in dozens cases of different crimes. The body was sent to hospital after registering a case and forming teams to arrest the fleeing two robbers.

