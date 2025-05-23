Youngster arrested for harassing two minor girls in street

A video goes viral showing him molesting them

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Green Town police have arrested a youngster after a video went viral showing him harassing and molesting two minor girls on their way home from a seminary.

The suspect was identified as Hamza of Sector C-1 Township. A case has been registered against him. In the viral video, the accused on a bike could be seen committing an indecent act with a girl.

With the viral of the clip, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and formed a team headed by Sadar SP to reach out to the accused.

Police with the help of CCTV footage and state of the art technology, tracked down the suspect within 12 hours.

WOMAN DIES IN GUNSHOT

In Karachi, a woman was killed in a gunshot, mysteriously. The incident took place in Gulshana-e-Mimar. Police arrested her husband Ismail who said he was cleaning his pistol when it went off accidently, claiming the life of his wife. Police were investigating.

