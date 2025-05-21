Two arrested, hideouts demolished in operation against Katcha area robbers

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - Punjab police carried out an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Katcha area and destroyed hideouts of robbers, besides arresting two outlaws, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

The operation was led by DPO Irfan Ali. According to a police spokesperson, the operation targeted dangerous Mira Lathani Gang and its members Mira Lathani, Khan Beg Lathani, Sai Dad Lathani, Fida Lathani and Modi Lathani.

They were involved in dozens of heinous crimes. Police used armoured vehicles, drones, modern weapons. Elite commandos also took part in the operation. The police burned and demolished several ambush sites of the Mira Lathani Gang. DPO Irfan Ali Samo said the operation was aimed at weeding out outlaws from Katcha area.

ROBBERS KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Mardan, two suspected robbers were killed in an encounter with police. According to police, on information about the presence of the suspects, police took action near vegetable market on Charsadda Road, and engaged them. During an exchange of fire, two alleged robbers were taken out.

The suspects were wanted by Swabi, Nowshera and Mardan police for their involvement in serious crimes. Mobile phones, two knives and two pistols with cartridges were recovered from them.

