Two sisters killed in Gujranwala house robbery

Police have registered a case

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – Robbers plundered jewellery, cash and other valuables from a house and killed two sisters during the burglary, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the deceased’s father, who told the police unidentified killed his daughters and took away Rs1.2million, and 300 Euro.

Gujranwala CPO has formed teams to reach out to the robbers and said the fleeing will be arrested soon, with help of state-of-art technology. The investigators have collected forensic evidence from the crime site.

MAN SHOT AT, INJURED

In Chishtian, three unidentified persons riding a bike shot at and injured a man, police said. Having being alerted, police reached the spot and started investigation after sending the injured to hospital.

ROBBER CAUGHT

In Westridge police jurisdiction of Rawalpindi, citizens foiled a robbery bid and caught hold of a robber. Three robbers attempted to snatch valuables from a citizen. On resistance, the robbers opened fire. Citizens managed to capture a bandit whereas his two accomplices escaped.

