Robber killed, woman murdered in Karachi incidents

Crime Crime Robber killed, woman murdered in Karachi incidents

Investigation under way in both cases

Follow on Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 05:51:40 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An alleged robber was killed and his accomplice injured in a police encounter Quaidabad, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

In Orangi Town, a woman was tortured to death by her husband, who is at large after the incident

Police claimed to have killed the outlaw when he along with his accomplice was planning to rob passers-by of their valuables on a road.

On information, law enforcers rushed to Landhi and successfully engaged the outlaws. In the crossfire, a suspected robber was killed whereas his accomplice received critical injuries. He was admitted to hospital.

Police claimed to have recovered a snatched car, a mobile phone and a weapon from the dead outlaw. Further investigation was underway. The suspects were involved in several heinous crimes.

WOMAN MURDERED

In Orangi Town, a woman was murdered allegedly by her husband. The woman was tortured to death, police said, claiming her husband burnt her body after the murder. The couple married ten days ago. The killer is at large. Police are raiding to track down the accused.

