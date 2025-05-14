Two outlaws killed, five injured in Rajanpur Katcha area operation

The operation was carried out on an intelligence report

RAJANPUR (Dunya News) - Punjab police on Tuesday night claimed to have taken out two suspected robbers and injured their five accomplices in an operation in Katcha area of Rajanpur, Dunya News reported.

Rajanpur DPO supervised the operation. Police teams from Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur took part in the grand operation launched on an intelligence report about the presence of notorious Bosan Gang.

According to a Punjab police spokesman, during an exchange of fire between police and outlaws two alleged criminals were killed and five injured.

The injured were identified as Ghanzafar Bosan and Altamass Bosan. Law enforcers destroyed several hiding places of the outlaws. CCD and Elite Force teams also joined the operation.

The dead and the injured suspects were shifted to hospital. Police claimed the outlaws were involved in dozens of heinous crimes. Further investigation was under way.

