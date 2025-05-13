Five children, driver injured in school van attack
Crime
Sources said it seemed to an act of rivalry.
BATTAGRAM (Dunya News) – Six people, five schoolchildren among them, were injured when an armed man opened fire at a school van on Tuesday.
Reports said the school van came under fire when it was coming from Pirwahari as a result of which five students and the van driver were injured.
The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital from where one of the victims was referred to Abbottabad’s Ayub Medical Complex in a critical condition.
Sources said it seemed to an act of rivalry.