Two suspected robbers taken out in Faisalabad 'encounters'

Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 05:54:47 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Police on Thursday claimed to have taken out two suspected bandits during encounters in as many incidents, Dunya News reported.

In the first incident in Sadar police jurisdiction of Jaranwala, a suspected robber was killed in an encounter with police. He was identified as Faisal. He was complicit in 30 cases of heinous crimes.

In Samnabad, an alleged robber was killed in an encounter with police. He was identified as Kamran. He was history-sheeter and wanted in 68 cases of heinous crimes.

Police seized weapons and looted valuables from the alleged robbers. Their dead bodies were shifted to hospitals for autopsy.

They were involved in attempted murders, robberies and kidnapping for ransom. Further investigation was underway.

