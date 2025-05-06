Bad blood leads to ghastly murder of five in Gujranwala

Crime Crime Bad blood leads to ghastly murder of five in Gujranwala

Suspect Imran Sheru was killed while the Tattlewali police SHO was injured in an exchange of fire

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 12:37:24 PKT

NAUSHERA VIRKAN (Dunya News) – Five people were shot dead in a fit of rage by a man over simmering enmity in Tattlewali police jurisdiction on Tuesday.

Suspect Imran Sheru was later killed by police while the Tattlewali police SHO was injured in, what police claimed, an exchange of fire.

Police said Imran Sheru gunned down Usman Virk, 28, his brother-in-law Waqas, 28, Imran Ashiq, 40, Umar, 18, and Afzal, over a past dispute. Another person, Salman, was injured and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

A police team, led by the Saddar SP, reached the place and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Police said a team launched hunt for the suspect who, along with a companion, took shelter in a school. Seeing police, he opened fire and the personnel effectively responded and shot him dead.

The Naushera Virkan SSP operations said police shot dead the suspect in the encounter and the SHO was injured while leading the chase. The SHO was admitted to hospital.