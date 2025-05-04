One killed, six injured in Karachi firing incidents

One killed, six injured in Karachi firing incidents

Suspected bandit taken out in police ‘encounter’

Published On: Sun, 04 May 2025 05:57:06 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A person died and six others sustained injuries in different firing incidents here on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

In Baldia Ghot, a man was killed by robbers during an incident of burglary. He was identified as Abdur Rasheed. Another man identified as Kashif was injured by bandits during a robbery.

In Korangi, two persons were injured in as many firing incidents. In Orangi Town, a woman was shot at and injured. She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

In Shah Latif area of Karachi, police claimed to have arrested an alleged outlaw involved in many cases of carjacking. He was identified Haq Nawaz. Police were investing to reach out to his other accomplices.

ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Kahna of Lahore, an alleged robber was killed in police encounter. He was involved in many cases of robbery. He was identified as Adeel. Police have seized weapons and looted valuables from the dead robber. Further investigation was under way.

