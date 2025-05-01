Robber killed in Sadiqabad police 'encounter'

Published On: Thu, 01 May 2025 07:44:33 PKT

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) - A suspected robber was killed and a police van driver injured in a shootout in Ahmadpur Police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

According Rahim Yar Khan DPO, police were chasing the bandits who escaped after plundering valuables from passers-by. On seeing police, the robbers opened fire, which was returned. As a result this shootout, a robber was taken out, whereas a police driver was also injured from the firing of the robbers.

Police van was damaged in the firing of the outlaws. The injured driver was admitted to hospital. The accomplice of the dead robber escaped. Police have launched a search operation to track down the fleeing robber.

CITIZEN INJURED DURING BURGLARY

In Kasur, robbers injured a citizen during robbery. The incident took place in Mustafabad police jurisdiction. People of the area protested the late arrival of police. They alleged that they called on 15 to inform police about the incident, but the law enforcers reached the crime scene for one hour late. The injured citizen was rushed to hospital. The protesters blocked roads, causing traffic jams on city roads. Police were investigating.

