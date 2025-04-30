Suspected robber killed in Karachi police 'encounter'

Crime Crime Suspected robber killed in Karachi police 'encounter'

Police claim the bandit took life of a citizen during robbery

Follow on Published On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 07:23:56 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An alleged robber who killed a citizen during robbery on Eid holiday was taken out in an ‘encounter’ with police, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the suspect was involved in killing citizen, Shakir Sultan, during a robbery on the third day of Eid in Qasim Defence area.

Police have CCTV footage of the incident in which the suspect could be seen shooting at the citizen during the incident.

Police said the robber had killed the man in front of his young son. Police seized weapons from the dead robber, whereas his accomplice managed to escape under the cover of darkness.