Two suspected bandits killed in Karachi 'encounter'

Mon, 28 Apr 2025 06:35:58 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have taken out two suspected robbers in an alleged encounter in Khawaja Ajhmeer Nagri here on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

SSP Central Zeeshan Siddiqui said that police had information about the presence of two robbers in the area.

When police reached there, the bandits, who were plundering passers-by on a road, opened fire on law enforcers, which was returned in a befitting manner.

When guns fell silent, police searched the area and found the two outlaws dead. They were history-sheeters as many cases were registered against them.

TWO GUNNED DOWN

In Rawalpindi, two motorcyclists gunned down their two rivals freed from a jail on a court order after they were declared innocent in a murder case. They were identified as Waleed and Zeeshan. Police suspected that they were murdered by their rivals. Further investigation was under way.

