Couple held for 'beating' three-year-old son to death

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A three-year-old child was beaten to death allegedly by his parents, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sharifabad where a couple allegedly tortured their son to death, police said, adding the child’s parents have been arrested.

People of the area told police that the couple often beat their child, and on the day of incident they tortured him to an extent that his health went deteriorating and he was admitted to hospital where he could not survive.

But the couple told doctors in hospital that the child fell off stairs due to which his condition worsened. Police were investigating after arresting the parents of the child.

