Boy killed, five injured as religious leader's vehicle attacked in Lahore

Haji Nawaz had previously contested provincial assembly elections from constituency PP-166.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A 20-year-old man was killed and five others, including a woman, were injured when the vehicle of religious party leader Haji Nawaz was attacked in Jalyana village, Sundar area of Lahore.

According to police, the attack left Haji Nawaz, his wife, another son, his brother, and two gunmen injured. All victims were immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

Sadly, Haji Nawaz’s son, Nadeem, who sustained four bullet wounds, could not survive.

Taking notice of the incident, DIG Operations Faisal Kamran ordered swift action. The police registered a case and arrested three suspects — Tahir Abbas, Ali Murtaza, and Muhammad Rustam Hayat.

Following DIG’s orders, SP Saddar Dr Ghayur Ahmed visited Jinnah Hospital to inquire about the injured and gather details of the incident.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

