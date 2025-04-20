Two kidnapees rescued in Katcha area operation

Two outlaws were injured in the raid

Follow on Published On: Sun, 20 Apr 2025 05:08:20 PKT

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) - Punjab police claimed to have rescued two kidnapees in an operation against criminals in Katcha area here on Saturday night, Dunya News reported.

During the operation, two kidnappers were injured. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing outlaws.

MAN SHOT AT, INJURED

In Karachi, a man was injured in firing. He was identified as Ali Raza. The incident of gunfire occurred in Noor Shah. Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital.

TWO WOUNDED IN GUNFIRE

In Bahawalnagar, two persons including a woman was injured in a gunfire. According to police, the incident took place in the suburbs of the city when two unidentified attackers on a bike opened fire. As a result if the firing, two persons were injured.

