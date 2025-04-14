CTD arrests 10 terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

Mon, 14 Apr 2025 11:17:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested 10 terrorists during multiple intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab.

A CTD spokesperson said the operations were conducted in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur and Jhelum.

The security officials arrested two highly dangerous terrorists named Badal Singh and Suraj Singh from Rawalpindi who originally hailed from Nanka Sahib.

CTD has recovered IEDs, 16 detonators, pamphlets, cash and mobile phones during the operations.

