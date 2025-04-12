Another child run over by water tanker in Karachi

Crime Crime Another child run over by water tanker in Karachi

Police said a four-year-old boy was playing on a road in Abidabad

Follow on Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 20:05:44 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – In yet another tragic accident a four-year-old child was run over and killed by a heavy vehicle.

Police said a four-year-old boy was playing on a road in Abidabad when a water tanker ran over and killed him.

The driver made good his escape, police said, adding that they impounded the water tanker.

Meanwhile, ANP’s Sindh chapter and MQM said it was an administrative issue and not an ethnic one.

This is the latest incident involving a dumper. A few days earlier, angry mob set nine vehicles – five dumpers and two water tankers among them - on fire after an accident in which a motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a dumper.

In the accident took place in North Karachi, a dumper hit a motorcyclist and injured him. The dumper driver was caught by the citizens, who tortured him and later handed over to police.

After the incident, police reached the crime scene and fired shells to disperse the angry mob. Police claimed to have arrested several people for burning the vehicles and taking law into their hands.

SSP Central claimed to have controlled the situation. On the other hand, dumper drivers also took to the streets and raised slogans against burning of their dumpers in Sohrab Goth. Traffic flow was disrupted on roads due to protests.