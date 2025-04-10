Three suspected bandits killed in Okara 'encounter'

Their three accomplices fled

(OKARA) Dunya News – Three suspected robbers were taken out in an alleged shootout with police, near Dayaram Bridge, Dunya News reported here on Wednesday.

Police said they received information about the presence of suspected robbers at a checkpost. When they tried to stop the robbers, they opened fire indiscriminately.

The exchange of fire continued for a long time, and when the guns fell silent, the police found three robbers dead in fields. Police claimed the outlaws were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.

Cash and weapons were recovered from them. The robbers were involved in dozens of serious crimes. According to police officials, teams have been formed to track down the fleeing robbers.