Man dies in Khanewal boiling water attack

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) - A man succumbed to his burns after his rivals threw boiling water on him in order to take his life in Mariwala area here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

Police have registered a case against two suspects – Nasir and Basharat and launched a manhunt for them, who were on the run after the incident.

Punjab IG Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the murder and ordered Khanewal DPO Ismail Khakar to track down the suspects at the earliest and bring them to justice.

WOMEN DRUG PEDDLERS ARRESTED

Karachi police have arrested two women with drugs and registered a case against them. Police working on a tip-off raided an area in Korangi Industrial and arrested the alleged drug peddlers with over two-kg drugs. Further investigation was underway.

