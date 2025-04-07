Two fugitives involved in heinous crimes arrested from UAE

Crime Crime Two fugitives involved in heinous crimes arrested from UAE

Murder, attempted murder cases were registered against them

Follow on Published On: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 06:01:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - FIA with the help of Interpol arrested two hardened outlaws from UAE, Dunya News reported here on Sunday.

Suspected criminals identified Ali Zaib and Wali Sajad have been on the run for three years and hiding in UAE. Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered in Alipur and Satellite police stations of Gujranwala.

They have been brought to Islamabad airport in a chartered flight. Islamabad Interpol and Riyadh Interpol collaborated to track down the accused from UAE. Punjab police have taken custody of the accused and launched an investigation against them.

According to FIA, NCB Interpol is equipped with state of the art technology and remains in contact with worldwide authorities for the arrest fugitives.