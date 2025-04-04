Three women killed in firing between two groups in DI Khan

Crime Crime Three women killed in firing between two groups in DI Khan

Property dispute claims life in Karachi

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 07:46:36 PKT

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – An exchange of fire between two rival groups claimed lives of three women and injured several others in Perwa police jurisdiction, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Police were called to the crime scene to investigate the incident. The dead and the injured were shifted to hospital whereas the armed groups escaped, who were being chased by law-enforcers.

PROPERTY CLAIMS LIFE

In Karachi, a man was shot dead over a property dispute. The incident took place in Sarjani Lyari. The deceased was identified as Ahmad. The killers fled after the incident. Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing killers.

GIRL SHOT DEAD

A girl was gunned down in Sunder area of Lahore a day before her marriage. The girl identified as Ayesha was allegedly killed by her brother-in-law, who was on the run after the incident. Police started investigation after arresting deceased’s second brother-in-law.

