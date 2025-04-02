Citizen killed during robbery in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Robbers killed a citizen during a robbery attempt here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to SSP South, the robbery incident occurred in Defence Phase I, near Tuba masque. The man who was killed in the firing was identified as Amir.

After being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital.

Police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers and getting help from CCTV cameras to reach out the bandits.

In Ahmedpur Sharkia, four persons were injured in the firing of two groups. The injured were admitted to hospital. Police were investigating.

