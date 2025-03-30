Chinese woman found dead mysteriously in Islamabad house

Man kills sister over a domestic issue

Published On: Sun, 30 Mar 2025 06:34:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A Chinese woman found dead mysteriously in her house at F-8, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The deceased’s colleagues informed the police about her death. She was 42-year-old. Police reached the spot and started investigation after shifting the dead body to hospital for autopsy. Her colleagues told police she fell ill and went to her bed for rest. Later, she found dead. Police said a post-mortem report will reveal the cause of the death.

MAN KILLS SISTER

In Lahore’s Kahna area, a man gunned down his sister over a domestic issue. Accused Asim Khursheed killed his 23-year-old sister Muqadas and fled. Having being informed, police reached the crime scene and started investigation after sending the dead body to hospital. A manhunt was launched for the fleeing killer.

ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Saharaqpur Sharif, a suspected robber was killed by the firing of his own accomplices during an ‘encounter’ with police. Law enforcers were informed about the presence of four robbers in an area. Police rushed to the scene. To see the police, the robbers opened indiscriminate firing, which was retaliated.

As a result of this firing, a robber was killed from the firing of his own accomplices. He was identified as Tanveer. He was a history-sheeter. His three accomplices escaped under the cover of darkness, police said.