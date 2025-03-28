Three policemen injured in Karachi grenade attack

Law enforcers investigating the attack

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three policemen were injured in a grenade attack on a police camp, near Quaidabad Chowk, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Having being informed, police high-ups, personnel of bomb squid and CTD personnel scrambled to the crime scene and started investigation after shifting the injured to hospital.

Malir SSP Kashif Abbasi said police, rangers and CTD personnel are investigating the attack.

According to police, some unidentified perpetrators hurled a hand grenade at a police camp set up near Quaidabad Chowk and fled under the cover of darkness.

Police have intensified security in the area and started a search operation for tracking down the fleeing assailants.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of assualt and vowed the attackers will be brought to justice at the earliest.

