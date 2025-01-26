Ex-additional commissioner abducted in Lahore

Police register a case on the complaint of his wife

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Gunmen abducted a former additional commissioner from Satukatla area, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of his wife. According to the FIR, 10 gunmen entered the house of former Faisalabad additional commissioner Malik Khadam Gillani and took the family members hostage in a room.

The suspects plundered cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the house, and abducted the ex-official. Police have started investigation after registering the case.

MAN KILLED DURING ROBBERY

In Karachi, a youth was killed during robbery. The deceased identified as Abdul Maz was killed when bandits were attempting to snatch cash from the man, which led to a scuffle. As a result this resistance, Maz lost his life.

TWO MURDERED

In Zhob, two persons were murdered in a gun attack on Bypass Road. The attackers riding a car opened fire at two persons and killed on the spot and fled. They murdered persons were killed identified as Dawood and Saleh Muhammad. Police were investigating.



