Three suspected bandits killed in police 'encounters'

Crime Crime Three suspected bandits killed in police 'encounters'

Police claimed said they were killed in the firing of their own accomplices

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 06:35:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three suspected robbers were killed allegedly in the firing of their own accomplices during shootouts with police in two incidents, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

According to Kotwali Organised Crime Unit, two hardcore bandits were being taken to an area for recovery when their accomplices attacked the police party to get them freed.

As a result of their firing, the under custody suspected robbers were killed. Police claimed that the robbers were involved in dozens of cases of heinous crimes. Police have launched a search operation for the arrest of the fleeing robbers.

In another incident, in Pakpattan, an alleged bandit was taken out by the firing of their own accomplices, Malkahans police claimed.

Police were informed that three suspected robbers snatched cash and valuables from a villager and fled.

On receiving information about the incident, police chased the fleeing robbers and engaged them effectively.

When the encounter ended, police searched the area and found a robber dead. Whereas his other accomplices escaped. Police said the suspect was killed in the firing of their own accomplices.

