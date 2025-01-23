Two policemen injured in Peshawar grenade attack

Updated On: Thu, 23 Jan 2025 07:08:12 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Two policemen were injured in a grenade attack on a police checkpost of Methra police station here on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to Peshawar police, two unidentified motorcyclists hurled a hand-grenade on the checkpost and fled.

The injured policemen were rushed to hospital. A manhunt for the fleeing miscreants was launched. Police have ramped up security in the area.

50 PASSENGERS OFFLOADED

In the wake of Morocco boat tragedy, FIA offloaded 50 passengers from different international flights at Faisalabad International airport.

According to FIA, the passengers were offloaded after their profile checking. The FIA sources said checking and monitoring of passengers at airports has been intensified to control human trafficking, adding those failed to have complete travelling documents would not be allowed to leave the country.

ROBBER INJURED, ARRESTED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Thatta, a suspected robber was injured and arrested after a shootout with police on Hanggoorja Link Road.

The suspect identified as Rasool Bakhsh was wanted in many cases of heinous crimes. A motorcycle and arms were seized from him.