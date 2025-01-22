Prime suspect arrested for gang-rape of university girl

Crime Crime Prime suspect arrested for gang-rape of university girl

The Civil Lines SP said that during the assault, the suspects also recorded videos of the victim.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 17:49:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a prime suspect, who along with his two other accomplices, allegedly gang-raped a university girl.

According to the police, raids are underway to apprehend the other accused, Talha and Hamza. The victim has undergone a medical examination, and the report will reveal the facts.

Police stated that the prime suspect, Haseeb Afzal, along with Talha Khan and Hamza, sexually assaulted the student, who had initially befriended Haseeb Afzal on social media.

The Civil Lines SP said that during the assault, the suspects also recorded videos of the victim. He added that raids are underway to arrest the remaining two suspects.

The police confirmed that the case was registered under gang-rape charges based on the victim's statement. The victim, an MPhil student at a private university in Lahore, had filed the complaint at the Women Police Station.

