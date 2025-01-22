Two dead as police, drug peddlers trade fire

Crime Crime Two dead as police, drug peddlers trade fire

Sub-inspector, constable injured

Follow on Published On: Wed, 22 Jan 2025 07:13:39 PKT

KALLAR KAHAR (Dunya News) - An exchange of fire between police and drug peddlers left two dead and as many injured, Dunya News reported here on Tuesday.

In Kallar Kahar’s Bhal Village, police on a tip-off conducted a raid on elements involved in drug peddling.

To see the police, the drug smugglers opened fire on the police party, which was retaliated in an effective manner.

As a result of the shootout, a suspected outlaw and a man, stated to be the police informant, were killed.

In the firing, a sub-inspector and a constable sustained injuries, who were raced to hospital.

Police claimed that the dead smuggler was involved in criminal activities and wanted by police. Drugs and weapons were seized from the alleged criminal.

