Seven-year old boy raped before being strangled: report

Crime Crime Seven-year old boy raped before being strangled: report

His family member arrested on suspicion

Follow on Published On: Tue, 21 Jan 2025 07:27:40 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A postmortem report has revealed that the seven-year old boy, who was found dead in a water tank a few days, was subjected to rape before being murdered, Dunya News reported here on Monday.

According to police, the report has revealed that the child identified as Sarim was strangled as his neck was found broken in the report.

The report further said the child was raped before being strangled. Police have arrested a member of his family on suspicion. His DNA has been sent to a laboratory.

The dead body of a seven-year old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped 11 days ago, was found in a water tank near the house in North Karachi on Saturday.

“The incident seems accidental but police will investigate the case from multiple angles,” said the SSP.

The Bilal Colony SHO said Sarim, 7, was allegedly kidnapped when he was on his way to seminary 11 days ago. Police registered the kidnap case on the complaint of his father.