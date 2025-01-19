Sindh police stations ordered to install CCTV cameras

The move is aimed at monitoring police stations

Updated On: Sun, 19 Jan 2025 06:13:08 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh IG has ordered for installing CCTV cameras at all police stations of the province in order to monitor them properly, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The rooms of SHOs, Moharrars, duty officers and lock-ups will be equipped with CCTV cameras. Main entrance of a police station will have also a surveillance camera.

The IG issued directives to all SSPs of the province to ensure installation of cameras and make them functional before submitting a report to him within two days.

TWO ROBBERS KILLED IN DASKA ‘ENCOUNTER’

In Daska, two suspected robbers were killed during a police ‘encounter’ in Sadar police area.

The suspects were identified as Nadeem and Akhtar. They belonged to Arifwala. Police claimed that the suspected robbers were killed by the firing of their own accomplices.

Police said the suspects were involved in dozens of cases of heinous crimes. Their bodies were sent to hospital autopsy.

