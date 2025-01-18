Victim of greed: Child found dead in water tank in Karachi

Sarim, 7, was allegedly kidnapped when he was on his way to seminary 11 days ago

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The dead body of a seven-year old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped 11 days ago, was found in a water tank near the house in North Karachi on Saturday.

According to the Karachi Central SSP, the body of the child had been sent for postmortem.

“The incident seems accidental but police will investigate the case from multiple angles,” said the SSP.

The house of the child descended in gloom after the news of the body’s recovery reached the members of his family.

The Bilal Colony SHO said Sarim, 7, was allegedly kidnapped when he was on his way to seminary 11 days ago. Police registered the kidnap case on the complaint of his father.

Later, police transferred the case to specialised department when the child’s father received a message for Rs500,000 ransom.

Police started efforts to trace the number and track down suspects.