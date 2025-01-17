Suspect, who raped, murdered five-year old girl, killed in police 'encounter'

The suspect was held after his DNA report turns positive

Updated On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 07:57:22 PKT

SARAI ALAMGIR (Dunya News) – The suspect, who raped and murdered a five-year old girl a few days ago, was killed in police ‘encounter’.

According to police, the accused identified as Nadeem Jatt was killed in the firing of his own accomplice, who wanted to get him freed from police custody.

According to earlier report, Police have arrested a suspect in connection with rape and murder of a five-year old girl.

Accused Nadeem Jatt has been arrested after his DNA report turns positive. The suspect lived in the street of the girl, and worked as a gardener in a college.

Earlier, a medical report revealed that a five-year old girl, found murdered two days ago, was raped before being killed.

According to police, torture marks appeared on the face of the girl. Five suspects were arrested in relation to the case.

DNA and polygraph tests of the suspects were conducted. Police had registered a case on the complaint of the father of the girl. Her body was found in a sack.