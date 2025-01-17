Theft of Allama Iqbal's artworks: police begin investigation

Crime Crime Theft of Allama Iqbal's artworks: police begin investigation

A case has been registered

Follow on Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 03:16:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Kohsar police have started investigation into an incident in which artworks and a bronze pillar were stolen from Pakistan-Romania Friendship Memorial, Dunya News reported here on Thursday.

Police have registered a case in connection with artifacts theft.

According to an FIR, a bronze pillar of romantic poet Mihai Eminescu and artworks of Allama Muhammad Iqbal have been stolen.

It has been reported in the FIR, that Pakistan-Romania Friendship memorial plate has also been stolen.

Police were informed that the venue was also ransacked. Taking notice, police have started investigation keeping in view different angles.

Police were seeking help from CCTV cameras installed in Blue Area to reach out the thieves.

