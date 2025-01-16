Suspected outlaw killed in police 'encounter'

Crime Crime Suspected outlaw killed in police 'encounter'

Girl found raped, murdered

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 16 Jan 2025 06:18:12 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – City Kotwali Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday claimed that an outlaw wanted in dozens of cases of heinous crimes was killed in firing of his own accomplices during a shootout with the police, Dunya News reported.

The suspected criminal, Azam Ali, had become a symbol of terror in Shiekhupura. He was wanted in cases such as abduction for ransom, murder, attempted murder, attack on police and injuring policemen.

He was taken to Gujjarpura for recovery when his accomplices attacked police to get him freed.

In the attack, the suspect was killed in the firing of his own accomplices. Police were searching for the fleeing outlaws.

GIRL RAPED, MURDERED

Sarai Alamgir: A medical report has revealed that a five-year old girl found murdered two days ago was raped before killing.

According to police, torture marks appeared on the face of the girl. Five suspects have been arrested in relation to the case.

DNA and polygraph tests of the suspects were being conducted. The test report will ascertain the accused and reason for the murder.

Police had registered a case on the complaint of the father of the girl. Her body was found in a sack.

TWO CHILDREN GO MISSING

Two children identified as Ali and Aliyan went missing in Garden West, Karachi. Police have registered a case on the complaint of their parents.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah taking notice of their disappearance ordered the police high-ups to recover the missing children at the earliest.