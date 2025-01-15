Dangerous hitman killed in Lahore police 'encounter'

The suspected outlaw had become a sign of terror in Punjab

Updated On: Wed, 15 Jan 2025 07:21:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Model Town Organised Crime Unit claimed that an outlaw who had become a symbol of terror in Punjab was killed in the firing of his own accomplices during an alleged encounter with police here on Tuesday.

The suspect identified as Rafiq alias Phaki was involved in dozens of case of abduction for ransom, murder, attempted murder, robbery and other heinous crimes.

According to police, the outlaw was a hired assassin and involved in many cases on murder. The accused had killed six persons in Rehman Garden a few years ago.

He also murdered a citizen in Shiekhupura in a cold blood and demanded Rs2.5million from the family of the deceased to return them his body. When they failed to give him the demanded amount, he threw the dead body in a canal.

According to police, he was being taken for recovery when his accomplices attacked the police to get him released. In the shootouts with the police, the outlaw was killed in the firing of his own accomplices.

In the firing, a police van was badly damaged. The outlaws escaped after the firing. Police launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.